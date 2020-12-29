Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st.

Consolidated Water has increased its dividend payment by 13.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Consolidated Water has a dividend payout ratio of 91.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Consolidated Water to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.7%.

Consolidated Water stock opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.94.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.06). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $17.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 million. Analysts predict that Consolidated Water will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

