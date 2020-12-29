Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CFMS shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Conformis in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Get Conformis alerts:

Conformis stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 81,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,637. Conformis has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 174.01% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Conformis will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 64,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $41,642.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,387,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,595.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFMS. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Conformis by 869.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 434,706 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Conformis in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Conformis by 126.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 403,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 225,364 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Conformis by 5,781.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 135,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Conformis in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 22.74% of the company’s stock.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.