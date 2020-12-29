Comparing Unique Fabricating (NYSE:UFAB) and Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN)

Unique Fabricating (NYSE:UFAB) and Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Unique Fabricating has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Global has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Unique Fabricating and Horizon Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unique Fabricating $152.49 million 0.38 -$9.07 million ($0.16) -36.56 Horizon Global $690.45 million 0.32 $80.75 million N/A N/A

Horizon Global has higher revenue and earnings than Unique Fabricating.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Unique Fabricating and Horizon Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unique Fabricating 0 0 0 0 N/A Horizon Global 1 0 0 0 1.00

Horizon Global has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential downside of 87.97%. Given Horizon Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Horizon Global is more favorable than Unique Fabricating.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.8% of Unique Fabricating shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of Horizon Global shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Unique Fabricating shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Horizon Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Unique Fabricating and Horizon Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unique Fabricating -5.42% -10.09% -3.50% Horizon Global -9.99% -4,042.82% -12.32%

Summary

Horizon Global beats Unique Fabricating on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile

Unique Fabricating, Inc. engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut non-metallic materials and components, such as precision die cutting, thermoforming, fusion molding, and reaction injection molding polyurethane products; thermoformed molded products, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) air ducts, as well as door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising exterior mirror seals, cowl-to-hood seals, and cowl-to-fender seals, as well as other noise, vibration, and harshness management and sealing applications, such as fillers, spacers, and gaskets. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and tiered suppliers in the automotive and heavy-duty truck, appliance, water heater, HVAC, aerospace, and medical markets in North America. Unique Fabricating, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, brake controls, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc. It also offers trailering products, including brake controls, jacks, winches, couplers, interior and exterior vehicle lighting, and brake replacement parts. In addition, the company provides cargo management products, such as bike racks, roof cross bar systems, cargo carriers, luggage boxes, car interior protective products, ropes, tie-downs, tarps, tarp straps, bungee cords, loading ramps, and interior travel organizers. Further, it offers other products comprising tubular push and sports bars, side steps, skid plates, and oil pans. Horizon Global Corporation provides its products under the Reese, Draw-Tite, and Westfalia, as well as Aqua Clear, Bulldog, BTM, DHF, Engetran, Fulton, Kovil, Reese Secure, Reese Explorer, Reese Power Sports, Reese Towpower, ROLA, Tekonsha, Trojan, WesBarg, Best Bars, and Witter Towbar brands. The company serves original equipment manufacturers and servicers, as well as automotive aftermarket and retail sectors in the agricultural, automotive, construction, fleet, horse/livestock, industrial, marine, military, recreational, trailer, utility, mining, and municipality markets; and serves end consumers through independent installers, warehouse distributors, dealers, original equipment channels, retail stores, and online retailers. Horizon Global Corporation was incorporated in 2015 is headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan.

