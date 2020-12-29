Comparing Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX) and Its Peers

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSE: BIOX) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Bioceres Crop Solutions to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Bioceres Crop Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Bioceres Crop Solutions has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioceres Crop Solutions’ competitors have a beta of 1.19, indicating that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bioceres Crop Solutions and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioceres Crop Solutions 1.93% 5.69% 1.19% Bioceres Crop Solutions Competitors -582.93% -35.12% -23.13%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bioceres Crop Solutions and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bioceres Crop Solutions $173.09 million $3.36 million 63.33 Bioceres Crop Solutions Competitors $3.57 billion $158.77 million 22.11

Bioceres Crop Solutions’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bioceres Crop Solutions. Bioceres Crop Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bioceres Crop Solutions and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioceres Crop Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Bioceres Crop Solutions Competitors 249 855 934 65 2.39

As a group, “Agricultural chemicals” companies have a potential downside of 3.49%. Given Bioceres Crop Solutions’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bioceres Crop Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Bioceres Crop Solutions competitors beat Bioceres Crop Solutions on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments. The Crop Protection segment develops, produces, and markets adjuvants, insecticides, fungicides, and baits. The Crop Nutrition segment develops, produces, commercializes, and sells inoculants, bio-inductors, and biological and microgranulated fertilizers. In addition, the company offers HB4, a drought tolerant seed technology program. It operates in Argentina, Austria, Bolivia, Brazil, Lebanon, the United States, Italy, Paraguay, the United Kingdom, South Africa, France, Canada, Ukraine, Uruguay, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Rosario, Argentina. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. is a subsidiary of Bioceres LLC.

