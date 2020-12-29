Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) & BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) and BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Community Capital Bancshares alerts:

37.4% of BancFirst shares are held by institutional investors. 42.4% of Community Capital Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.5% of BancFirst shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Community Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BancFirst has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Community Capital Bancshares and BancFirst, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Capital Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A BancFirst 0 1 0 0 2.00

BancFirst has a consensus price target of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.65%. Given BancFirst’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BancFirst is more favorable than Community Capital Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and BancFirst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A BancFirst 21.31% 9.72% 1.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and BancFirst’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Capital Bancshares $8.33 million 1.72 $1.24 million N/A N/A BancFirst $473.89 million 4.04 $134.88 million $4.12 14.22

BancFirst has higher revenue and earnings than Community Capital Bancshares.

Summary

BancFirst beats Community Capital Bancshares on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Capital Bancshares

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for AB&T that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, commercial, financial, agricultural, consumer installment, overdrafts and other revolving credit, and educational loans. The company also offers money transfer, bill pay, remote deposit capture, ACH origination, and merchant services, as well as online, mobile, and text message banking services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Albany, Georgia.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services. It also provides commercial, financial, and other loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchase of equipment, and other needs; construction, farmland, one-to-four family residence, multifamily residential property, and commercial real estate loans; and loans to finance purchases of consumer goods, such as automobiles, boats, household goods, vacations, and education. In addition, the company engages in the investment management and administration of trusts for individuals, corporations, and employee benefit plans, as well as bond trustee and paying agent business for various Oklahoma municipalities and governmental entities; and provision of item processing, research, and other correspondent banking services. Further, it is involved in real estate investment and insurance agency services; and providing funds transfer, collection, safe deposit box, cash management, retail brokerage, and other services for individual and corporate customers. The company serves customers in non-metropolitan trade centers and cities in the metropolitan statistical areas of Oklahoma. It operates through 108 banking locations in Oklahoma and 3 banking locations in Dallas, Texas. The company was formerly known as United Community Corporation and changed its name to BancFirst Corporation in November 1988. BancFirst Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.