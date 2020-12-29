Color Platform (CLR) Hits Market Cap of $971,273.04

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 28.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 28th. Color Platform has a total market cap of $971,273.04 and $1,089.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform token can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. During the last week, Color Platform has traded down 37.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,023.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.52 or 0.01352598 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00061388 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.33 or 0.00282453 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001715 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000286 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Color Platform Token Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

