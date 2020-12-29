Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.58.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

CL traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $85.03. 2,389,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,141,045. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.66. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $998,852.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,575.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 16,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

