Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Receives $72.48 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. 140166 raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,152. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $53,169.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,662.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,462. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,199,972 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $985,042,000 after buying an additional 8,336,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,466,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,094,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,245 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,429,613 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $251,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,365 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,726,083 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $154,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,366 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,243,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $155,634,000 after purchasing an additional 898,417 shares during the period. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,189. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.60 and a 200 day moving average of $68.75. The stock has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

