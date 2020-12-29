Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.42

Shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.42 and traded as high as $4.05. Coffee shares last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 119,194 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 million, a PE ratio of -397,000.00 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coffee stock. Aristides Capital LLC increased its position in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,807 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC owned 0.68% of Coffee worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

