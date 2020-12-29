Coe Capital Management LLC Acquires 20,546 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 329.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,788 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,546 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.2% of Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 193.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 106,960 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,387,000 after purchasing an additional 70,480 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 292.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 287,730 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,322,000 after purchasing an additional 214,400 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 269.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 84,305 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,763,000 after purchasing an additional 61,471 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 287.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in Apple by 289.6% in the 3rd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 25,880 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 19,238 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Loop Capital raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.35.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple stock opened at $136.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.39.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.