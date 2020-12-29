Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.52 and last traded at $73.52. 853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.56.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.03 and its 200 day moving average is $73.23.

Cochlear Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHEOY)

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7, Nucleus 6, Nucleus CP802, and Kanso sound processors; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha soundarc, Baha 5 sound processor, and Baha sound processor.

