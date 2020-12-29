Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

CCEP has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $41.15 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.16.

NYSE CCEP opened at $48.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.76. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $57.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.08.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 5.4%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 66.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,106,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,427,000 after buying an additional 3,623,772 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,455,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,045,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,098 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,044,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 20.8% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,328,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,204,000 after purchasing an additional 916,195 shares during the period. 20.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

