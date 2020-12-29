Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $221.05 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) will announce $221.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cloudera’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $221.90 million and the lowest is $220.50 million. Cloudera reported sales of $211.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full-year sales of $863.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $863.20 million to $864.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $943.98 million, with estimates ranging from $927.60 million to $956.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLDR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cloudera from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of NYSE CLDR traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.04. 146,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,311,062. Cloudera has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.60.

In related news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 72,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $1,109,535.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 110,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 67,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $810,082.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 795,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,800.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 357,242 shares of company stock valued at $4,753,283. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Cloudera by 56.3% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Cloudera by 98.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudera by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,700,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,511 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Cloudera by 100.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 30,970 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudera by 18.0% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 64,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

