Claymore Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (CLM)

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. During the last week, Claymore has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Claymore has a total market capitalization of $1,562.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Claymore token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including VinDAX, DDEX and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Claymore alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00024111 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00144093 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00211670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.58 or 0.00618296 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.39 or 0.00334387 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017854 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00056273 BTC.

Claymore Token Profile

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken . Claymore’s official message board is medium.com/@claymoretoken . Claymore’s official website is claymoretoken.com

Claymore Token Trading

Claymore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX, DDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Claymore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Claymore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Claymore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Claymore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.