Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.51 Billion

Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will post sales of $16.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $16.70 billion. Citigroup posted sales of $18.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year sales of $74.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.03 billion to $74.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $70.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.04 billion to $72.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.30.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 28.4% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 196,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 43,538 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Citigroup by 75.8% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 32,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $899,000. Makena Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 19.0% during the second quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 4.7% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 679,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,743,000 after purchasing an additional 30,449 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:C opened at $61.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.38. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The company has a market capitalization of $127.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.94.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

