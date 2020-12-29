CIIG Merger (OTCMKTS:CIICU) Trading Down 10.6%

CIIG Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIICU)’s share price traded down 10.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.74 and last traded at $32.81. 31,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 63,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.69.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.35.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CIIG Merger during the second quarter worth approximately $484,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CIIG Merger during the second quarter worth approximately $535,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CIIG Merger during the third quarter worth approximately $747,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in CIIG Merger by 8.8% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 184,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter.

CIIG Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

