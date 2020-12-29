Cigna (NYSE:CI) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 20.00-21.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $20.57. Cigna also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 18.30-18.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cigna from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cigna from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $249.17.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $202.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cigna has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $224.96.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cigna will post 18.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 14,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $3,080,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,839,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.59, for a total transaction of $1,968,158.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,880,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,975,781. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

