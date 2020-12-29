CIBT Education Group Inc Purchases 199,000 Shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) (TSE:MBA) Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) (TSE:MBA) insider CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 199,000 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$133,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,380,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,605,002.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,518.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,518.00.

On Monday, December 14th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 44,000 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,920.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,000 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.66 per share, with a total value of C$1,320.00.

On Monday, December 7th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$1,495.00.

On Friday, December 4th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.66 per share, with a total value of C$1,518.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$1,541.00.

On Monday, November 30th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$1,541.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$1,541.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 83,000 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$56,440.00.

TSE:MBA opened at C$0.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.59. The company has a market cap of C$52.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.22. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.40 and a 52 week high of C$0.72.

CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) (TSE:MBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$15.99 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that CIBT Education Group Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) from C$1.22 to C$1.21 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

About CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO)

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company. The company engages in education, media communications, and real estate development businesses. It offers accredited programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English teacher training, summer camp, automotive technical training, English teacher preparation, accounting, and IELTS test preparation programs, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training.

