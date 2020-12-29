China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of China Southern Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of China Southern Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

NYSE ZNH opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.66. China Southern Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a negative return on equity of 9.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that China Southern Airlines will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 28.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 52,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,604 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 30.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Southern Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $714,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.