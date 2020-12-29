China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Shares Down 6.8%

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS)’s stock price traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.34. 575,623 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 705,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

CAAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Greenridge Global lowered China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $195.60 million, a P/E ratio of 626.00 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.48.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $114.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that China Automotive Systems, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other China Automotive Systems news, CFO Jie Li sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $451,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,200.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAAS)

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.