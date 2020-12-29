Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (CQE.AX) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:CQE)

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (CQE.AX) (ASX:CQE) announced a interim dividend on Friday, December 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Thursday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.
The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$2.22.
About Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (CQE.AX)
Featured Article: Neutral Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (CQE.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (CQE.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.