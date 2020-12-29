Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (CQE.AX) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:CQE)

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (CQE.AX) (ASX:CQE) announced a interim dividend on Friday, December 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Thursday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$2.22.

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT is the largest Australian ASX-listed real estate investment trust (A-REIT) that invests in social infrastructure properties. Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC). With over 29 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups.

