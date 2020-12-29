Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $654.54.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $724.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other Charter Communications news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total value of $34,712,976.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,881,855.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total transaction of $5,757,165.99. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,299,870.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,860 shares of company stock valued at $45,482,701. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 70.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 26.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $651.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $681.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $651.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $602.92.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.