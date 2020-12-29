Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,440 Shares of FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of FBL Financial Group worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in FBL Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $785,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in FBL Financial Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 159.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 17,075 shares during the last quarter. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FFG. TheStreet upgraded FBL Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Sidoti lowered shares of FBL Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on FBL Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

FBL Financial Group stock opened at $53.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. FBL Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.28.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.35). FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $197.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.28 million. As a group, analysts predict that FBL Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. FBL Financial Group’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

FBL Financial Group Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

