Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,192 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Inogen were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INGN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Inogen by 205.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Inogen by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Inogen by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Inogen alerts:

In other news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 8,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $349,472.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,442.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INGN opened at $43.71 on Tuesday. Inogen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $69.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.78 million, a P/E ratio of -485.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.88.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INGN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised shares of Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.