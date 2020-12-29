Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,892 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.64% of Meridian Bancorp worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 9.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 33.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,972 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Meridian Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,737 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,586,067 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,998,000 after acquiring an additional 35,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EBSB shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

EBSB stock opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $789.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.91. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.23 million. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, such as NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

