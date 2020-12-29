Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,505 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.57% of First Foundation worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in First Foundation in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,709,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Foundation during the second quarter worth $7,528,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in First Foundation by 44.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,467,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,186,000 after purchasing an additional 450,101 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in First Foundation by 6.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in First Foundation by 102.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 333,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 168,424 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.99. First Foundation Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $20.56. The company has a market cap of $906.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.51.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $75.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FFWM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on First Foundation from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. First Foundation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 15,715 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $297,799.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,715 shares of company stock valued at $965,799 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

