Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 94,387 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.02% of TimkenSteel worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 3,889.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 295.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the second quarter worth $42,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 26.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

Shares of TMST opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average is $4.17. TimkenSteel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.09.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $205.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.70 million. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. BidaskClub raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. TimkenSteel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.