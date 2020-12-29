Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 51,010 Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 51,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the third quarter worth approximately $35,879,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ontrak by 112.8% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 417,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,323,000 after acquiring an additional 221,154 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the third quarter worth approximately $8,597,000. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the third quarter worth approximately $7,500,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

OTRK opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 2.58. Ontrak, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.14.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $24.02 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

