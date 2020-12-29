Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 82,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Accolade during the third quarter worth approximately $49,651,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Accolade in the third quarter valued at $35,879,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Accolade in the third quarter valued at $23,073,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Accolade during the third quarter valued at about $13,858,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Accolade during the third quarter valued at about $13,449,000. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.13. Accolade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ACCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Accolade from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Accolade from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Accolade from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Accolade from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.90.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

