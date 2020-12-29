Chainlink (LINK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.70 Billion

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chainlink has a market cap of $4.88 billion and approximately $1.70 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for approximately $12.24 or 0.00045828 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.49 or 0.00297572 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00028557 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00015515 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $568.76 or 0.02129174 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

LINK is a token. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 398,509,556 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Chainlink

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars.

