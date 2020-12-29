Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) (TSE:CERV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.99

Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) (TSE:CERV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$11.99 and last traded at C$11.91, with a volume of 20305 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CERV. Raymond James upgraded Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

The firm has a market cap of C$182.94 million and a P/E ratio of 15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.83.

Cervus Equipment Corporation provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

