Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Insider Chrystal Menard Sells 211,327 Shares

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) insider Chrystal Menard sold 211,327 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Chrystal Menard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, Chrystal Menard sold 41,363 shares of Cerus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $330,904.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CERS opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. Cerus Co. has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $8.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cerus had a negative net margin of 73.72% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Cerus by 17.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerus by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,255,000 after purchasing an additional 401,577 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Cerus by 27.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 147,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 32,076 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cerus by 129.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 375,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 211,234 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cerus by 12.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 327,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

