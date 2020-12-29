Centuria Office REIT (COF.AX) (ASX:COF) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04

Centuria Office REIT (COF.AX) (ASX:COF) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$1.82.

COF is Australia's largest ASX listed pure play office REIT and is included in the S&P/ASX300 Index. COF owns a portfolio of high quality assets situated in core office markets throughout Australia. COF is overseen by a hands-on, active manager and provides investors with income and the opportunity for capital growth from a pure play portfolio of high-quality Australian office assets.

