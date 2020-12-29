Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) dropped 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 1,050,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,614,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cemtrex stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) by 257.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.41% of Cemtrex worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CETX)

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides IoT products, wearables, and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, Web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance, as well as develops various applications for virtual and augmented reality markets.

