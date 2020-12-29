CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) versus Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN) Critical Contrast

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) and Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

CDW has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airborne Wireless Network has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CDW and Airborne Wireless Network, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDW 1 2 5 0 2.50 Airborne Wireless Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

CDW presently has a consensus target price of $134.89, suggesting a potential upside of 2.08%. Given CDW’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CDW is more favorable than Airborne Wireless Network.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.0% of CDW shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of CDW shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CDW and Airborne Wireless Network’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDW $18.03 billion 1.05 $736.80 million $6.02 21.95 Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A -$76.68 million N/A N/A

CDW has higher revenue and earnings than Airborne Wireless Network.

Profitability

This table compares CDW and Airborne Wireless Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDW 4.08% 88.43% 10.72% Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CDW beats Airborne Wireless Network on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration. Its hardware products comprise notebooks/mobile devices, network communications, desktop computers, video monitors, enterprise and data storage products, printers, and servers; and software products include application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, and network management. The company also provides warranties, managed services, and consulting design and implementation services. CDW Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

About Airborne Wireless Network

Airborne Wireless Network, a development stage company, focuses on developing, marketing, and licensing a fully-meshed high-speed broadband airborne wireless network by linking aircraft in flight. It focuses on developing Infinitus, a high-speed broadband airborne wireless network that would enable participating aircraft to act as an airborne repeater or router, sending and receiving broadband signals from one aircraft to another. It intends to sell broadband wireless bandwidth to the telecommunications companies and Internet service providers. The company was formerly known as Ample-Tee, Inc. and changed its name to Airborne Wireless Network in May 2016. Airborne Wireless Network was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, California.

