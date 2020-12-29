Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) were down 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.62. Approximately 559,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 553,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Casper Sleep from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.91.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $268.32 million and a PE ratio of -1.43.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $123.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.88 million. On average, analysts expect that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. 30.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casper Sleep Company Profile (NYSE:CSPR)

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

