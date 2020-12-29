Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) were down 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.62. Approximately 559,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 553,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Casper Sleep from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.91.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $268.32 million and a PE ratio of -1.43.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. 30.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Casper Sleep Company Profile (NYSE:CSPR)
Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.
