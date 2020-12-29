Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CARS. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cars.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cars.com from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cars.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.33.
Shares of CARS stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $795.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.58. Cars.com has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $13.47.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter worth $63,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after buying an additional 222,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 2,019.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 56,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 21.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.
Cars.com Company Profile
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
