Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CARS. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cars.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cars.com from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cars.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.33.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Shares of CARS stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $795.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.58. Cars.com has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $13.47.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $144.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.25 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 151.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cars.com will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter worth $63,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after buying an additional 222,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 2,019.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 56,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 21.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.