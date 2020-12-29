CareTech Holdings PLC (CTH.L) (LON:CTH) Sets New 12-Month High at $518.00

CareTech Holdings PLC (CTH.L) (LON:CTH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 518 ($6.77) and last traded at GBX 516 ($6.74), with a volume of 302878 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 498 ($6.51).

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.92. The stock has a market cap of £583.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 474.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 443.16.

About CareTech Holdings PLC (CTH.L) (LON:CTH)

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adults Services segment offers learning disabilities, mental health, autism and aspergers, physical disabilities, and brain injury rehabilitation services.

