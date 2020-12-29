Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) dropped 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.04 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 40,380 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 33,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRTPF)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc focuses on the production of pharmaceutical cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company is also developing various therapies for heart diseases, including acute myocarditis and other causes of heart failure. Its lead product is CardiolRx, a pharmaceutically-produced CBD formulation.

