Cardinal Resources Limited (CDV.TO) (TSE:CDV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.08

Cardinal Resources Limited (CDV.TO) (TSE:CDV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.08, with a volume of 10050 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.03.

The firm has a market cap of C$576.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,354.15, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Cardinal Resources Limited (CDV.TO) (TSE:CDV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.06 million for the quarter.

Cardinal Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ghana. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal project is Namdini Gold project covering an area of 63 square kilometers located in the Bolgatanga region.

