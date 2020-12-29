Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on January 15th

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.486 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Cardinal Health has increased its dividend payment by 10.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 33 consecutive years. Cardinal Health has a payout ratio of 35.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cardinal Health to earn $6.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

NYSE CAH opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

