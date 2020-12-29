Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.96

Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.96 and last traded at $44.60, with a volume of 1344 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.56.

CNNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cannae in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 52.16% and a net margin of 184.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cannae by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,808,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,939,000 after acquiring an additional 895,105 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cannae in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,422,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cannae by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cannae by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,437,000 after acquiring an additional 295,461 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cannae (NYSE:CNNE)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

