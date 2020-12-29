Canadian World Fund Limited (CWF.TO) (TSE:CWF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Canadian World Fund Limited (CWF.TO) (TSE:CWF)’s stock price rose 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$9.26 and last traded at C$9.26. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.20.

About Canadian World Fund Limited (CWF.TO) (TSE:CWF)

Canadian World Fund Limited (CWF) is a Canada-based closed-end equity fund. The Company’s objective is to provide its investors with long-term returns by investing across the globe in securities of primarily publicly traded growth companies. The Company investment portfolio includes various sectors, such as financials, consumer discretionary, industrials, information technology, healthcare, cash and cash equivalents, energy, consumer staples, materials and utilities.

