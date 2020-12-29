Calisen plc (CLSN.L) (LON:CLSN) Shares Gap Down to $258.00

Calisen plc (CLSN.L) (LON:CLSN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $258.00, but opened at $250.80. Calisen plc (CLSN.L) shares last traded at $258.00, with a volume of 94,202 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 212.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 182.46.

About Calisen plc (CLSN.L) (LON:CLSN)

Calisen plc owns and manages energy infrastructure assets in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two business units, Calvin Capital and Lowri Beck. The Calvin Capital business unit procures, owns, and manages a portfolio of electricity and gas meters, primarily smart meters on behalf of energy retailers.

