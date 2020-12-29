California State Teachers Retirement System Invests $1.10 Million in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 79,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth $62,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth $132,000. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.24.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

