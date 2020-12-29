California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 6,359 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 85.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of SiTime worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SiTime by 1,056.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in SiTime by 76.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in SiTime in the second quarter worth $292,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in SiTime in the second quarter worth $3,233,000. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

SiTime stock opened at $108.03 on Tuesday. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $118.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a PE ratio of -171.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.74 and its 200 day moving average is $74.10.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $1,810,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,552,003. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $2,188,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,810 shares of company stock worth $8,466,621 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SITM. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SiTime from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Roth Capital increased their target price on SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SiTime from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SiTime has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

