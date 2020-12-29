California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 28,811 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,811 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 62.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,088,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,526 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth $144,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 9.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth $2,792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELF. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.78.

ELF stock opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $23.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.48 and a beta of 2.00.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $437,461.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 9,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $179,981.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,085.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,126 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,144 in the last quarter. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

