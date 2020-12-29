California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 1,167 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBCF. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.5% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 275,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 16.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.53. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $30.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $80.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.49 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 8,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $190,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBCF shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

