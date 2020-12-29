California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 11,516 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,516 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 3.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 99.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 13.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

RTRX stock opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $24.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 0.67.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.15. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Laura Clague sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $89,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,575.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,100.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,251 shares of company stock worth $1,176,522. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

