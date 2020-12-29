Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.
Shares of CGO stock opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.66. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $15.41.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile
