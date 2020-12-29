Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of CGO stock opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.66. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $15.41.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

